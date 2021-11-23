 Skip to main content
Renault Winery
Thanksgiving dinner at Renault Winery offers guests endless charm and a fabulous meal that the whole family will remember for years to come. 

Few spots in our area can boast the charm and beauty of Renault Winery. The space is cozy and inviting and offers the ideal setting for a holiday meal. This Thanksgiving, they have once again pulled out all the stops with a family-style dinner that is sure to impress. Guests can expect an artisan bread basket with whipped butter and cranberry sauce to start things off, followed by a harvest salad, roasted free range turkey with rosemary gravy and a bounty of sides to choose from, including roasted yams with brown sugar glaze, whipped potatoes, white cheddar mac ‘n’ cheese, stuffing, green bean casserole and roasted Brussels sprouts with onions and bacon. A grand table of desserts will close out the meal. Cost is $49 per adult, $20 for children ages 3-10. Reservations are required. Renault Winery is located at 72 N. Breman Ave. in Egg Harbor City. Go to RenaultWinery.com.

