 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Renault Winery
0 Comments

Renault Winery

  • 0
Renault Winery

Renault Winery

Sea Salt & Red Wine Vinegar Wings with Parmesan Ranch Dipping Sauce

Love the flavor of salt and vinegar potato chips? Then you won’t wanna miss out on the incredible wings Renault Winery brings to the party this year. And let’s face it, a crispy chicken wing beats a boring old potato chip any day, especially when you have the chance to dunk it in a creamy Parmesan Ranch dip.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News