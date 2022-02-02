Sea Salt & Red Wine Vinegar Wings with Parmesan Ranch Dipping Sauce
Love the flavor of salt and vinegar potato chips? Then you won’t wanna miss out on the incredible wings Renault Winery brings to the party this year. And let’s face it, a crispy chicken wing beats a boring old potato chip any day, especially when you have the chance to dunk it in a creamy Parmesan Ranch dip.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
