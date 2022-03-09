 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OK, so this one isn’t taking place this weekend or even next, but the theme fits and so does the food, so it made the list. Renault Winery will host “Finnegan’s Farewell,” an interactive musical comedy dinner show 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27. The show is packed with Irish humor and will include a three-course dinner featuring a salad and a seriously mouthwatering Irish Potluck entrée consisting of corned beef, bangers, whipped potatoes and braised cabbage. Dessert will feature a Guinness chocolate cake as the grand finale. Tickets are $75 for general seating and $90 for premium seating which also comes with two drink tickets. Renault Winery is located at 72 N. Bremen Ave. in Egg Harbor City. Go to RenaultWinery.com

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

