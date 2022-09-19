 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Remi Rodriguez Middle Township

The sophomore running back returned a kickoff 89 yards for the winning TD with 18 seconds left in the game to give the Panthers a 30-26 win over Clayton. Rodriguez also rushed 23 times for 85 yards and a TD. Middle Township (1-2) plays at Gateway Regional (1-2) 7 p.m. Friday.

