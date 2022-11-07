 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Remi Rodriguez, Middle Township

Remi Rodriguez headshot

Rodriguez

 

The sophomore running back carried 27 times for 154 yards and four TDs as the Panthers beat Absegami 37-33. Rodriguez rushed for 1,026 yards and 10 TDs as Middle finished 6-4 this season.

