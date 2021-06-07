Remembering Bernie Friedenberg on D-Day, and into future

“It’s a huge undertaking. It will be our legacy long after we are gone,” Smigliani said.

The four have raised about $30,000 of the $250,000 goal.

They started their efforts in January 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down. They have been doing most of their work online since then.

Now that things are opening up, they hope they can raise enough to begin manufacturing the statue and have it completed in time for next year’s D-Day anniversary, Satterfield said.

Donations may be made at berniefriedenbergworldwariimemorial.com or sent to Friends of Bernie Friedenberg, P.O. Box 652, Brigantine, NJ 08203.

Friendenberg, of Margate, grew up in Atlantic City and tried to enlist in three military services in 1941 but was rejected due to poor vision, according to the group. He persisted and was later inducted into the Army as a non-combatant and trained as a medic.

Deployed in many of the major battles of the war, he was awarded two Silver Stars for heroism, two Bronze Stars and two Purple Hearts.

Eberwine said this year marks the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery outside Washington, D.C.