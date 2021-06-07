Remembering Bernie Friedenberg on D-Day, and into future

ATLANTIC CITY — The four Atlantic County men who are working to build a memorial to World War II medic and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Bernard “Bernie” Friedenberg all have their own impressive stories of service to the country.
Retired National Weather Service forecaster Jim Eberwine, of Absecon, was the weatherman for President Richard Nixon during his time in the Marines from 1969 to 1971. Eberwine advised helicopter pilots on flying conditions, and sometimes traveled with the president.
Brig. Gen. Douglas R. Satterfield, of Galloway Township, retired from military service in 2014, having served in 22 foreign countries over 40 years.
Vietnam veteran Marco Polo Smigliani, of Egg Harbor Township, was awarded a Purple Heart for injuries received in combat.
And Bob Turkavage, of Brigantine, retired after a long career as a special agent in the FBI.
Despite their own remarkable stories, the four men were so impressed by Friedenberg’s story that they have dedicated years of their lives to raising $250,000 to build and install a bronze statue of the staff sergeant cradling a wounded soldier in his arms on Omaha Beach on D-Day, June 6, 1944.
The city has approved a spot in O’Donnell Memorial Park, where it would be installed on a 3-foot pedestal. The park is across the street from the Stockton University city campus and near the historic World War I monument at the foot of Albany Avenue, said Turkavage, who co-chairs the Friends of Bernie Friedenberg with Smigliani.
“It’s a huge undertaking. It will be our legacy long after we are gone,” Smigliani said.
The four have raised about $30,000 of the $250,000 goal.
They started their efforts in January 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down. They have been doing most of their work online since then.
Now that things are opening up, they hope they can raise enough to begin manufacturing the statue and have it completed in time for next year’s D-Day anniversary, Satterfield said.
Donations may be made at berniefriedenbergworldwariimemorial.com or sent to Friends of Bernie Friedenberg, P.O. Box 652, Brigantine, NJ 08203.
Friendenberg, of Margate, grew up in Atlantic City and tried to enlist in three military services in 1941 but was rejected due to poor vision, according to the group. He persisted and was later inducted into the Army as a non-combatant and trained as a medic.
Deployed in many of the major battles of the war, he was awarded two Silver Stars for heroism, two Bronze Stars and two Purple Hearts.
Eberwine said this year marks the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery outside Washington, D.C.
Friedenberg died at 96 in 2018. He was still active well into his 90s with veterans’ causes and still spoke in public about his war experiences.
The memorial for Friedenberg was designed by Chad Fisher of Fisher Sculpture, of Dillsburg, Pennsylvania. It will be produced at a cost of $150,000, Turkavage said.
The group also must raise another $100,000 for the base, site prep, transportation and other related costs for the 3,500-pound statue.
The Fisher family was so impressed by Friedenberg’s book, they contacted his daughter Susan to offer to create the sculpture at a great discount. The company’s sculptures typically sell for about $1 million, Turkavage said.
In addition to the World War I monument, Friedenberg’s memorial will join a park that also holds a Civil War monument, the POW/MIA Monument, the 87th Infantry Division Monument, the Southeast Asia Casualties Memorial and a Purple Heart Memorial.