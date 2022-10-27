 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Phillies and Astros met in the final three games of the regular season in Houston. Philadelphia Houston 3-0 on Oct. 3 to clinch a playoff spot. Houston then beat the Phillies 10-0 and 3-2. The games meant nothing to the Astros, who had long already clinched the American league’s best record.

Thomson said he thinks the regular season series can help the Phillies, especially the team’s hitters.

“You see their pitches, their shapes, that type of thing,” he said. “It’s a little different adrenaline rush for them from that series. But I think for our hitters it does help quite a bit.”

