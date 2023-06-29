Not only did the current owners of unit 2404-2 in the Ocean Club Condominiums clearly envision well in advance their plans for restoring the 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom oceanfront gem, they had hands-on help from having renovated another unit in the south Atlantic City condo complex a few years previously.

“About eight years ago, in 2015, we bought a property in Ocean Club One and renovated it,” says Joe Duff, who owns unit 2404-2, located in Ocean Club Two of the twin 34-story luxury high-risers, with his wife, Stephanie. “We loved living there — we loved being so close to the beach, Biergarten, boating, shows, biking on the Boardwalk, and everything else Atlantic City has to offer.

“I’m from Philly and wasn’t really that familiar with Atlantic City (prior to purchasing the first unit), but believed in the renaissance that was happening even then. My wife and I found that it has everything the other shore towns have, plus year-round entertainment, world-class restaurants and so many other things to enjoy, in conjunction with affordable real estate.”

When the opportunity arose to upgrade to another Ocean Club unit that had direct ocean views, the couple not only seized it, they invested a lot of time and money into making it their perfect seashore retreat. The prior owners had unit 2404-2 since the Ocean Club towers — located at 3101 Boardwalk in A.C. — were first built in 1984, and while they maintained it well, they did little in terms of upgrades.

“It was pretty clean when we first bought it, but almost everything was original,” he says. “What we envisioned was that open look when you first walk in that’s similar to a cruise-ship experience, with vast unobstructed ocean views from almost anywhere.”

Wall partitions were taken down, both bathrooms were gutted and remodeled (with art-inspired tiling and his-and-her vanities in the master bathroom), and the entire unit was redesigned to give it an open feel of comfort and modern convenience. The living room opens onto a large balcony overlooking the ocean, beaches and Boardwalk, and the guest bedroom has its own personal balcony with ocean views.

Among the personal touches the couple installed are a quartz kitchen island with a waterfall edge, high-end California Closets (CaliforniaClosets.com) and WiFi-enabled shades in the master bedroom, oak shelving in the kitchen, voice-activated lighting and COREtec flooring throughout the home. COREtec (CoretecFloors.com) has a cork underlayment that reduces noise, is softer to walk on than wood or tile, retains warmth in the winter, and is more durable than the upscale tile or hardwood floors it replicates.

“There’s always going to be moisture when you’re that close to the ocean, and corkwood flooring helps control that,” says Joe Duff, who outfitted the kitchen with top-flight Fisher & Paykel appliances, including a 91-bottle wine refrigerator, double dish drawer and an induction cooktop range.

“My wife used to be a national sales director for Fisher & Paykel (FisherPaykel.com), and one of the things she talked me into installing was the built-in coffee machine,” he says, of the device that turns a homeowner into a barista, capable of brewing such concoctions as latte, espresso and cappuccino. “I wasn’t big on the idea at first, but that was one of the best investments we ever made. It’s fantastic.

“We did everything with the intention of making this our forever place,” he adds.

An opportunity arose for the couple to purchase and renovate another property in northern New Jersey, prompting the difficult decision to put their Ocean Club condo on the market.

“We’ll miss it, especially because you’re really starting to see a rejuvenation with the Ocean Club Condos, and Atlantic City in general, which probably has a lot to do with Stockton (University, which recently opened an A.C. campus about six blocks south of Ocean Club). What made Ocean Club so popular in its heyday, you’re starting to see some of that coming back today.”

The Ocean Club Condos, which can boast among its past unit owners Frank Sinatra, Dionne Warwick and Rod McKuen (OceanClubRealty.com), was designed to be an amenity-based beach club with nearly all of the comforts a private-club membership offers. Among its amenities are a 72-foot heated indoor saltwater swimming pool with attached hot tub, seventh-floor tennis courts, a 24/7 fitness center, a whirlpool/sauna/spa, a large in-house library and lounge area, and the upscale Italian eatery Girasole (MyGirasole.com) on the ground level of the first tower. There also is an attached parking garage, 24-hour security surveillance and a city police-department breakroom on the first level.

“The current management team there is fantastic,” says Duff. “They’re constantly upgrading and improving upon what’s there, and working on restoring the luster of the building. They really go to great lengths to make it feel like there’s everything you could possibly want all in one place.”

For more information, or to make an appointment to tour this incredible oceanfront condominium, qualified buyers can call the direct line of listing agent Paula A. Hartman at 609-271-7337, or Todd Gordon at 609-553-5098, or the office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach 609-487-7234. Prospective buyers can also email Paula at redheadedrealtor@aol.com or Todd at todd.acrealtor@gmail.com.

This article was produced with the support of Paula Hartman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach.