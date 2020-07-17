N.J. regulators not sold on Eldorado, Caesars merger; hearings continue Friday: Following a second day of testimony Thursday, the investigative and enforcement arm of New Jersey’s regulatory body expressed serious concerns.
State officials report 2 additional South Jersey prison inmate COVID-19 deaths: The state Department of Corrections dashboard has been updated to show two additional fatalities attributed to the coronavirus at South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton.
A sticky, stormy Friday; excessive heat watch starts Sunday: Highs will sizzle in the mid-90s. The dew points will be in the low 70s, giving us a heat index near 105. The shore will have the heat, too.
The Egg Harbor City Pirates and Millville Lightning fought their own battles in Thursday's Last Dance Tournament: Triple Crown Baseball beat out Millville, and Williamstown beat EHC.
Lovers of Lucy send cards to man who saved Margate elephant ahead of her 139th birthday: Fans of Lucy the Elephant have been sending cards and photos to Ed Carpenter, the man who — with his wife — was instrumental in preserving the famous landmark, to thank him for his efforts ahead of the elephant’s 139th birthday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.