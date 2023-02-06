Comic book and sports memorabilia vendors can now register for two upcoming events in Ocean City.

The OC-Con Comic Book and Memorabilia Festival, to be held March 25 and 26 at the Ocean City Music Pier, will feature local and regional artists, discussion panels, costume contests, and vendors selling all things comic-related.

The festival, in its sixth year, will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 25 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 26. Cost is $50 per table, with a maximum of two tables per vendor. Vendors can register by visiting ocnjcon.com.

Vendors with an assortment of sports memorabilia can sign up for the Sports Memorabilia Show at the Ocean City Music Pier on April 29. The show will also include sports stars who will participate in question-and-answer sessions and sign autographs. Vendors can sign up by going to ocnj.recdesk.com.