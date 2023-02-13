The Seashore Gardens Foundation will hold its 13th annual Seashore Gardens 5K Run & Health Walk and 1 Mile Family Fun Run & Walk on Sunday, April 16 on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

The 5K will start at 9 a.m. at Stockton University’s Atlantic City Campus, located at Albany Avenue and the Boardwalk. Timing will be provided by JB Sports Timing. The run will end back at the campus.

Medals will be awarded to the top three male and female winners in each age group, in addition to other awards. Refreshments will be provided following the race.

Following the start of the 5K will be the Health Walk, a non-timed version of the same route, as well as the 1 Mile Family Fun Run & Walk, open to all ages and ability levels.

Pre-registration is available online now through April 13 for the 5K Run and Walk at $35 per person, $30 for those ages 22 and younger. A T-shirt is included with pre-registration. Day-of registration will begin at 7:15 a.m. for $45 per person. Cost for the 1 Mile Kids & Family Run is $20.

The event is the key fundraiser for Alzheimer’s and dementia outreach and programs at Seashore Gardens Living Center in Galloway Township. To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/NJ/AtlanticCity/SeashoreGardens5KRunHealthWalk. For questions, call 609-748-4614 or email dangios@seashoregardens.org.