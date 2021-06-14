Region briefs: Atlantic City water utility warns of temporary fluoridation issue

The Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority has exhausted its supply of fluoride and as of May 18 has stopped feeding fluoride into the drinking water system. In legal notices published over the weekend, the ACMUA is advising customers that children under the age of nine should use an alternative source that is rich in fluoride such as mouthwash or toothpaste. The ACMUA also advises adults and children over age nine to consult their dentist or doctor to determine if an alternate source of fluoride should be used.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Guidance, "water fluoridation prevents tooth decay by providing frequent and consistent contact with low levels of fluoride, ultimately reducing tooth decay by about 25% in children and adults."
The ACMUA anticipates resolving the supply problem withing two to three months and will notify its customers when it does resume adding fluoride. For more information, please contact Michael A. Armstrong, ACMUA Executive Director, at 609-345-3315 or 401 N. Virginia Ave. in Atlantic City.
A.C. to discuss state funding for park project
Atlantic City Council will hold a special meeting June 28 to hold a public hearing regarding a proposed Green Acres application for a development grant for Weekes Memorial Park. Following discussion and public input, formal action may be taken.
The public hearing shall be held at 5 p.m. via Zoom. For access, go to cityofatlanticcity.org., and select Monday, June 28 date on the calendar.
SPCA to offer low-cost care to pet owners
The Atlantic County SPCA Veterinary Clinic is now providing ultra low-cost, full-service veterinary care for pet owners who are struggling financially during the pandemic.
“The rising cost of veterinary health care has pushed many pet owners over the edge, especially now with the onset of COVID-19,” says Dr. Suzanna Vaino, ACSPCA’s medical director. “This has led to the unnecessary suffering of sick pets, pet surrender to animal shelters, and even euthanasia due to inability to pay.”
Staffed entirely by volunteers, the veterinary clinic currently operates out of a converted home attached to a mobile surgery unit. The facility offers full-service medicine, surgery, dentistry, spay and neuter, and wellness care. It is open Tuesdays, Fridays and one Thursday per month, and is located at 334 Steelmanville Road in Egg Harbor Township.
Ventnor seeks to borrow $6.1M for streetlights, upgrades to public buildings
Ventnor will hold a public hearing July 8 and final vote on a more than $6.1 million bond ordinance that would finance energy efficient streetlights, as well as energy-saving systems and lighting, heating and cooling upgrades for city hall, the public works building, the senior center and Fire House No. 1. Other improvements are also included.
The public hearing will be held 5:30 p.m. at City Hall’s Commission Chambers, 6201 Ventnor Ave.
North Wildwood emergency beach repairs
North Wildwood is seeking a permit from the state’s Department of Environmental Protection for an emergency beach fill and outfall lines repair. The city had been previously approved to haul, stockpile and grade 357,000 cubic yards of sand in the city and neighboring Wildwood. Approval also had been granted for the city to excavate outfall lines buried in the sand and build berms around the outfall trenches.
The city seeks a Coastal Area Facilities Review Act (CAFRA) permit for the work. A public comment period will begin on Wednesday and will continue for 30 calendar days. The complete permit application package can be reviewed at the municipal clerk's office in North Wildwood and Wildwood. Written comments should be addressed to: New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Division of Land Use Regulation P.O. Box 420, Code 501-02A Trenton, New Jersey 08625 Attn: North Wildwood Supervisor and Wildwood Supervisor.
Somers Point bond hearing June 24
The city will hold a public hearing and final vote June 24 on an ordinance that would appropriate nearly $1.9 million for purchasing vehicle and apparatus for public works, fire and police departments and construction of roads and stormwater systems.