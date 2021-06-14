Region briefs: Atlantic City water utility warns of temporary fluoridation issue

The Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority has exhausted its supply of fluoride and as of May 18 has stopped feeding fluoride into the drinking water system. In legal notices published over the weekend, the ACMUA is advising customers that children under the age of nine should use an alternative source that is rich in fluoride such as mouthwash or toothpaste. The ACMUA also advises adults and children over age nine to consult their dentist or doctor to determine if an alternate source of fluoride should be used.