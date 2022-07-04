Red, white and blue traditions live on in Northfield

There is something special about the Fourth of July. Everyone loves a 246th birthday party with parades, floats, races, hot dogs sizzling on the grill, then toss in friends, the beach, and fireworks and it is a banner day.

In Northfield, days before the parade was set to step off, the Northfield Cultural Committee honored several residents at the June 28 City Council meeting. It was there Molly Carlton, 18, was named Miss Fourth of July. The recent Mainland Regional High School graduate and rising Stockton freshman was so excited to accept the honor to represent her city. She also holds the title of Miss Pleasantville Yacht Club. She was a member of the National Honor Society at Mainland and a member of the crew team. She will row for Stockton next year.

Also honored by the Cultural Committee was the first Northfield baby of the year. Madelyn Reed was born Feb. 4, 2022, to Lindsay Carignan and Tim Reed. The committee also recognized the diligent year-round work of the Northfield Volunteer Fire Department and the Northfield Auxiliary and the two were named Northfield’s Outstanding Citizens.

The Fourth of July began early in Northfield with the annual Frank Connolly Mile. There were more than 300 runners this year with local resident Kevin Antczak, 20, finishing first, running a near course record of 4:25.8. Sophia Day was the first female finisher.

Shortly after the conclusion of the race, the fire truck sirens marked the start of the parade. Organized by the Northfield Cultural Committee, the parade stepped off at Jackson Avenue and wound down Shore Road past City Hall, turning down Mill Road and headed to Birch Grove Park where there were plenty of hot dogs and drinks.

In Linwood, the day began with a traditional bike parade. Organized by the Linwood Historical Society, the parade of kids and families rode along the bike path with their bicycles decked out in all sorts of red, white and blue. Then it is back to the Historical Society and fire department for old-fashioned games and a chance to tour the Linwood Volunteer Fire Dept. and maybe get a chance to put out a fire with veteran firefighter, Wayne Dilkes.