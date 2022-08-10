Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale out for year after breaking wrist in bike accident: Briefs

Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale broke his right wrist in a bike accident over the weekend and will miss the rest of the season, the team said Tuesday, the latest setback during an injury-plagued three years for the Boston ace.

Sale had surgery Monday and is expected to be ready for the start of spring training next year.

Sale's latest injury raises questions about his future with the team once he's healthy. The 33-year-old appeared in just two games this season, throwing 5 2/3 innings. He suffered a broken left pinkie finger when he was hit by a line drive against the New York Yankees on July 17 and had surgery the next day. The start of his season was delayed after he broke a rib while working out on his own during the lockout.

Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom said Tuesday that Sale rode his bike home from a throwing session Saturday at Boston College near his home. He took his bike out again to get lunch and hit something as he was going down a hill, throwing him from the bike and causing what Bloom called "a pretty rough spill."

Toronto signs veteran CF: The Toronto Blue Jays signed veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to a one-year contract before Tuesday night's game at Baltimore.

The 32-year-old Bradley was released by the Boston Red Sox on Thursday. He is batting .210 with three homers and 29 RBIs in 92 games this season.

"Every year is a challenging year. You go through a lot of different things," Bradley said. "Obviously haven't had the offensive year that I've wanted."

Bradley agreed to a $24 million, two-year contract with Milwaukee in March 2021 and played one season for the Brewers. Then he was traded to Boston in December and played a second stint with the Red Sox.

Bradley was the MVP of the 2018 AL Championship Series.

Osaka out due to injury: Naomi Osaka retired from her opening match at the National Bank Open due to a back injury Tuesday in Toronto.

Osaka was trailing Estonia's Kaia Kanepi 7-6 (4), 3-0 when she withdrew from the match.

Entering the tournament, Osaka had been eliminated from her last three competitions in the first or second round, including a straight-sets loss to Coco Gauff at last week’s Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic. That was her first tournament since the French Open as she recovered from an Achilles injury.

Prior to that run, she had her best tournament of the year making it to the final of the Miami Open in early April before losing to top-ranked Iga Swiatek.

The 31st-ranked Kanepi will next play No. 8 Garbine Muguruza of Spain.