Red Raiders need young players to mature quickly

There is an uncertainty around the Ocean City High School football team.

That doesn’t mean the Red Raiders aren’t optimistic about the upcoming season.

Ocean City graduated multiple standouts from last season’s team, which finished 12-1 and lost to Millville in the South Jersey Group IV final.

“It’s one of those years where we don’t know what we have,” Ocean City coach Kevin Smith said. “The last couple of years we felt pretty confident about the roster and where we were. I think we know this year we have some really good players back, but there’s a lot of young guys who have to step up. Until pads go on and we see how kids respond to adversity, we don’t really know.”

One thing Ocean City can feel certain about is senior quarterback Riley Gunnels. The 6-foot-4, 216-pound Gunnels threw for 1,395 yards and 17 touchdowns and ran for 183 yards and 11 scores last season.

“Riley’s come back and he looks like a totally different kid,” Smith said. “He’s just faster with everything. He sees things better. He reads things faster. He knows what he wants to do with the ball. He’s progressed tremendously.”

The Red Raiders also have experience at the skill positions. Senior wide receiver/running back Jake Hoag averaged 23.8 yards per catch last season.

“He’s dynamic,” Smith said. ‘We’re going to try to get him the ball in space as much as we can. He showed last year he’s a really good route runner and his quickness makes him difficult to cover.”

Justin Gooden, a 6-0, 235-pound junior, leads the offensive and defensive lines.

The Red Raiders will also rely on other veterans. Jon Moyer, who started on defense at cornerback as a sophomore last season, will also play wide receiver and running back this season. Senior lineman Brock Cook will also have an expanded role this season.

“There’s some good kids there,” Smith said, “but they haven’t had a chance to be featured yet.”

Several newcomers are expected to contribute. Roy Salugta, who played mostly junior varsity last season, will see time at running back. Duke Guenther, a junior transfer from Minnesota, should also contribute at running back and defensive back. Duke’s father, Paul, was the defensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders and was an assistant with the Minnesota Vikings last season.

Ocean City graduated eight starters on defense. Andrew Karayiannis and Nick Layton will play key roles at inside linebacker. Layton started at safety last season.

“Those guys will have to have real good seasons for us,” Smith said. “Teams will want to run the ball, and we have to stop the run.”

Ocean City is a combined 27-6 the past three seasons. What do the Red Raiders need to do to sustain that success?

“The biggest thing for us is we need the inexperienced players to mature in a hurry,” Smith said. “There’s not a lot of time for these guys to grow up on the job. It has to click fast. It will be a big year for the senior class. Last year’s senior class we had a lot of questions about but they were ready. Hopefully, the same will be true of this group.”