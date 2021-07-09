Red flags are flying in daughter's marriage

DEAR ABBY: I am afraid for my daughter. She has been married less than a year to a very controlling man. He doesn’t ASK her to do anything, he DEMANDS that she do what he wants. Don’t you have a list of things to look for to tell someone when it is time to get out while the getting is good? — VERY WORRIED MOTHER
DEAR MOTHER: I certainly do, and you have a right to be worried. It has been a while since I shared this important information about abusive behaviors. Read on:
(1) PUSHES FOR QUICK INVOLVEMENT
(2) JEALOUS
(3) CONTROLLING
(4) UNREALISTIC EXPECTATIONS
(5) ISOLATION
(6) BLAMES OTHERS FOR PROBLEMS OR MISTAKES
(7) MAKES OTHERS RESPONSIBLE FOR HIS OR HER FEELINGS
(8) HYPERSENSITIVITY
(9) CRUELTY TO ANIMALS OR CHILDREN
(10) “PLAYFUL” USE OF FORCE DURING SEX
(11) VERBAL ABUSE
(12) RIGID EXPECTATIONS
(13) SUDDEN MOOD SWINGS
(14) PAST BATTERING
(15) THREATS OF VIOLENCE
Readers, ANYONE at risk of spousal or partner abuse should contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or thehotline.org.
