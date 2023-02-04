BARNEGAT - Colin Cavanaugh scored on a spin move in the lane with 12 secondsleft to give Red Bank Catholic the victory in this Battle at Barnegat game. Cavanuagh led the Caseys (12-9) with 15 points.
Donte Smith and Raquan Ford each scored 14 for Millville (13-8).
