Record heat sizzled South Jersey Friday

The weekend of June 17-19 started out summery but by the time it wrapped up Sunday night, it felt more like mid-September than the middle of June.

Record high temperatures were set on Friday at Atlantic City International Airport and Millville.

Atlantic City International Airport soared to a high of 96 degrees, breaking the previous record high of 94 degrees set back in 2014. The average record high for the airport is only 82.

Millville climbed to 95 degrees Friday, tying the record set back in 1952. This was also above the 82 degree average.

Westerly winds were like a blowtorch, blowing in extremely hot air that sweltered the Midwest and Great Plains for much of last week. The heat carried over to the shore, where Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City got up to 92 degrees. However, it was still shy of the 95 degree record high.

However, a unusually chilly airmass dropped in from Canada for the weekend, which dropped temperatures down to Fall like levels.

Northerly winds brought high temperatures only in the 70s. For Millville, that was 74 and 75 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. ACY topped out at a September like 76 degrees for both days.

This high pressure system brought extremely dry air for mid-June. Minimum dew points hit 37 degrees at both Millville and ACY. That only occurs one to five percent of the time for this time of the year, according to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet.

This, along with breezy conditions helped to spread the Wharton State Forest fire, which is estimated to be the largest forest fire since 2007, according to Shawn LaTourette, Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

