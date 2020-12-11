 Skip to main content
Rebecca Macchia, Egg Harbor Township
Ocean City EHT field hockey final

The Ocean City’s Ella Brogan shot is blocked by Egg Harbor Township’s Rebecca Macchia during overtime in the Southeast A Field Hockey final, in Ocean City, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Junior and third-year varsity player who made key stops in big games for EHT. The Eagles allowed only 10 goals in 14 games and never more than two in a game.

