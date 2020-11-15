Readers sound off on Eagles' Pederson, Wentz and defense after loss to Giants

Didn’t understand the Iggles being 4-point favorites after the last matchup, but what do I know? Zero for 9 on third down tells the story, folks! Nice game for Daniel Jones. Brees, Rodgers and Wilson licking their chops.

Frank Murphine III

Millville

Doug, maybe you should look at the film that shows you HOW to look at the film! Apparently, you don’t know what you’re looking at! Time to move on, Doug, and take Schwartz with you.

Pete Mussa

Northfield

You can’t blame Carson Wentz for everything. The play-calling is horrendous STILL. Need an offensive coordinator

Bob Donnell

Cold Spring