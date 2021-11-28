Readers not giving thanks for Eagles' dreadful showing against Giants

Readers react via email Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles' 13-7 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.
Too many costly penalties show this team should spend more time with the rulebook and less time with the playbook.
Peter Haberstroh
Ventnor
So, after two impressive wins over the Broncos and Saints, no one could come up with a decent game plan for the Giants?
Sylvia W. Stewart
Columbia, South Carolina
Penalties, injuries, interceptions and turnovers sealed the game for New York. Hurts looked uncomfortable all day. It didn’t help that the coaches went away from the running game in the first half. This was a very disappointing loss.
Pat Duran
Linwood
I've been thinking all week it was an easy game. I was so wrong. Three interceptions for the Giants. Too many penalties. Hope we are more ready next time we play. We have four more games we should win.
Mike Ridgway
Linwood
Thanksgiving weekend ends with the Eagles playing like a bunch of overstuffed turkeys. An embarrassing performance, and some bad decisions by Hurts and Sirianni.
Linda Valente-Rose
Egg Harbor Township
Horrible game for an Eagles fan. Not only did we play the Giants, they had the 12th man with the officials. The team was looking ahead, downplaying the Giants. Poor game plan, three interceptions by Hurts, broadcasted passes with his eyes, and a gassed defense from too many minutes on the field and then Scott's fumble led to this loss.
Jack Verseput
Linwood
The first half was pretty ugly for the offense. But losing Kelce didn’t help because the backup made two huge penalties. Hurts was not himself, throwing two picks and not hitting his receivers in stride. The second half was no better, losing a game we should have won. Our hopes where high. Not so much now!
Butch Sill
Absecon
Fletcher Cox said he doesn’t get paid to tackle. That was obvious today! You can brag up your running game all day, but in the NFL, your quarterback has to be able to at least throw a little bit! And Hurts just doesn’t throw well at all.
Frank Murphine III
Millville
The Eagles looked sloppy and out of sync. Hurts was inaccurate even on the short passes and made poor decisions. The opportunity to gain ground on Dallas was wasted, and they made another mediocre QB look like an MVP. Just terrible.
Bruce Holcombe
Beesleys Point
Coach, on the second-and-goal, you run the middle, yes. Good call! But not with the quarterback, over a substitute center. Boston Scott should get the ball, and if your pass-catching tight end is not going to block his man, you should have had your blocking end in his spot. On third down, eight seconds to go, and you want the play, if not a TD or incompletion, to last no more than seven seconds, and you call a rollout pass? It has to be a super quick pass to, maybe, say, the pass-catching end. Then, if incomplete, well, you get a second or two for a chip shot FG and a tie game. Or, the way that half went, more likely the interception.
Disgraceful loss in every way. Easiest schedule? I don’t think so, not for this Eagles team.
Jerry Lombard
Ocean City
It looked like they weren't even trying or wanted to win for the first three quarters. Jalen Hurts cost them this game and proved he isn't a starting QB. A first-half two-minute drill with such bad clock management — I thought Andy Reid was back on the sidelines. This game proved they're not a good team, let alone a playoff team.
Tony Perry
Egg Harbor Township
Four turnovers, a defense that could get no pressure on the Giants' quarterback, and a substitute center that had a holding call that canceled a touchdown. All this and we still had a chance at the end!
Joe Maloy
Wildwood Crest
Well, the Eagles left their winning ways behind and started passing instead of running. This is what happens to stupidity. I hope Nick Sirianni is only renting an apartment in Philly with a one-year lease.
Bob Donnell
Cold Spring
Take the points. You're not good enough to pass them up. At the end, kick a FG and tie, then win. The Giants forced Hurts to throw the ball.
John Lombardo
Williamstown
Today we saw the real Eagles and not the playoff team we hoped they’d become. The running game carried the Birds the past few weeks. Big deal. Another 200 yards on the ground doesn’t matter when your passing game is an embarrassment. Reagor not only can’t catch the ball, but his punt returns are nothing to write home about!
Frank "Rue" Tamru
Mays Landing
Jalen Reagor has to make the catches when it matters. The Eagles have to admit they made a big mistake when they drafted him. Frustrating to lose to an obviously inferior team.
Rev. Joe Ganiel
Runnemede
Inexperience at the end of the first half cost the Eagles a chance at OT. Blame the head coach and the QB for losing the opportunity to at least tie the game at 3. Third-and-goal with eight seconds to go, the coach has to call a play for a quick release. The QB has to know to throw the ball away and not waste their chance. Neither happened, and instead of kicking a tying FG at the end of regulation, the Birds fail to score a winning TD. Again they played down to the competition. Season over.
Greg Jiampetti
Atlantic City
After watching the program passing for a game entitled (Freddie) "Kitchen(s) Nightmares," I was ranting and raving red-faced like Gordon Ramsay. I went from basting to lambasting.
I began having food-fueled flashbacks to Thursday, which was the last time I saw a bird picked as cleanly again and again as Jalen Hurts. As with turkey, the best part of him is the legs.
Speaking of food, the soundtrack to this game was "Give It Away" by Red Hot Chili Peppers. I've had my fill of turnovers and leftovers.
The chef's kiss of death was delivered after another drop du jour by Jalen Reagor, for whom the only occupation he's more ill-suited than wide receiver would be waiter. It serves no one to play him ahead of Watkins. Way to (door) dash our hopes, Eagles.
Marc Tandan
Hammonton
Well, this season is going to test the mettle of the fan base.
Three straight wins and they’re playoff bound. An ugly loss to the lowly Giants and back in the doghouse. The ineptness of the first- and second-round draft picks in 2018 and 2019 certainly reared its ugly head in this game. This upcoming draft with three possible first-round picks will define this team's future. Meanwhile, enjoy this roller coaster ride of a season.
Paul Hahn
Northfield
Even if the unpredictable Eagles win this game, their play in the first three quarters reinforces my notion that the present personnel from the owner to the coaching staff and the QB are not capable of consistent play indicative of a quality organization.
Kenneth B. Moore
Mays Landing