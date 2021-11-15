 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ray Weed
0 comments

Ray Weed

Ray Weed head shot

Weed

Ray Weed

Absegami

The senior quarterback threw for 108 yards and two TDs and ran for 112 yards and two scores as Absegami beat Oakcrest 27-24 in overtime. Weed finished his career with 4,826 passing yards and 2,693 rushing yards. He is just the third quarterback in South Jersey to pass for more than 4,000 yards and run for more than 2,000, according to South Jersey football historian Chuck Langerman. Absegami finished 4-7.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News