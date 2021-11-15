The senior quarterback threw for 108 yards and two TDs and ran for 112 yards and two scores as Absegami beat Oakcrest 27-24 in overtime. Weed finished his career with 4,826 passing yards and 2,693 rushing yards. He is just the third quarterback in South Jersey to pass for more than 4,000 yards and run for more than 2,000, according to South Jersey football historian Chuck Langerman. Absegami finished 4-7.