Silento, the rapper known for “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae),” was charged Thursday with trying to hit two people with a hatchet in their home.
Prosecutors allege that Silento, whose legal name is Richard Lamar Hawk, walked into an unlocked stranger’s home in the Valley Village area of Los Angeles and swung a hatchet at the two people inside before one of them disarmed him.
The rapper is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and is being held in jail on $105,000 jail, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said.
‘Batman’ star tests positive for COVID-19: Warner Bros.’ much anticipated revival “The Batman” was halted after the star of the production tested positive for COVID-19, making it one of the highest profile sets to be hobbled by the health crisis.
The Batman himself, Robert Pattinson, is the person infected, according to a person familiar with the production who was not authorized to comment.
Vanity Fair first reported the actor had tested positive. A representative for Pattinson could not be reached for comment.
Filming, which had restarted in Britain on Tuesday, is now paused, the Burbank-based studio confirmed. It did not comment on who was infected and how they caught the virus.
Kanye barred from Arizona ballot: A judge has barred Kanye West from appearing on the Nov. 3 ballot in Arizona, concluding that a voter who challenged his candidacy had shown he would probably prevail and had established the possibility of an irreparable harm if the rapper’s name were to appear on the ballot.
The ruling Thursday by Judge Scott McCoy said that the voter who challenged West’s bid in Arizona “established that the relative hardships favor him.” Putting West on the ballot would create confusion for voters, his lawyers argued.
The decision came one day after West’s campaign turned in nearly 58,000 nominating signatures, well over the 39,000 needed to appear on the Arizona ballot.
— Press wire services
