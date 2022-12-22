Ranking the Storm Threats

For me, the order is damaging winds as well as power outages, flash freeze, coastal flooding, additional rainfall flooding and then any snow impacts.
Really, winds and flash freeze are in a group of their own, as everyone can experience this. Then comes coastal flooding for the shore folks. I don't see much in the way of additional rainfall flooding.
While snow can always be a driving hazard, this will be more of a festive way to end the precipitation, rather than cause issues.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
