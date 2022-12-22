Ranking the Storm Threats

Atlantic City had been set to choose a development proposal Wednesday centered on high-end sports cars for an historic former airport property. But it has dropped those plans after New Jersey officials asked them not to take the vote. City officials say they remain committed to the project involving a race course for top-end cars, and housing for their owners. But the delay opens the door or at least buys more time for a competing proposal by a Philadelphia developer looking to create a water-intensive development inspired by the canals of Amsterdam.