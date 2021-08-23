Rangers legend, Hall of Famer Rod Gilbert dies at 80

Born July 1, 1941 in Montreal, Gilbert played with the Rangers from 1960 to 1978. Across parts of 18 seasons, Gilbert tallied 406 goals and 615 assists as a winger, for a total of 1,021 points in 1,065 games. Gilbert added 34 goals and 33 assists in 79 playoff appearances, including two trips to the Stanley Cup Finals.

At the time of Gilbert’s retirement, he had set or matched 20 team scoring records and was second only to Gordie Howe in points by a right winger in NHL history. He also appeared in eight NHL All-Star Games. In 1976, Gilbert received the Bill Masterton Trophy, which is awarded annually to the NHL player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.”

His No. 7 jersey became the first number ever to be retired by the Rangers and was raised to the Madison Square Garden rafters in 1979. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1982.

“I am devastated to learn of the passing of my dear friend, Rod Gilbert,” former Ranger Glen Sather said. “In all of the years I knew Rod, first as a teammate and then as an executive, the affection he had for his adopted city never wavered. He loved to call New York home, and the people of New York loved to call him theirs.