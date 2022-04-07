 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ranger Suarez

  • 0
Ranger Suarez

Ranger Suarez pitches against the Colorado Rockies on Sept. 9.

Ranger Suarez began last season as almost after thought for the Phillies.

The 26-year-old left-hander made his season debut as a long reliever on May 9. He soon became a set-up man and then save four games as the team’s closer.

Eventually, Suarez moved in the starting rotation. He finished the season with an 8-5 record, a 1.35 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 106 innings pitched

This season he’s been counted to be a mainstay in the Phillies starting rotation.

But is that asking too much of a pitcher with 15 career big league starts.

Suarez got off to a slow start in spring training because visa issues prevented him from entering the country for the start of camp.

But he gave fans a reason for optimism Wednesday when he a perfect 3 2/3 innings in the final spring training game of the year against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News