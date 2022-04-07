Ranger Suarez began last season as almost after thought for the Phillies.

The 26-year-old left-hander made his season debut as a long reliever on May 9. He soon became a set-up man and then save four games as the team’s closer.

Eventually, Suarez moved in the starting rotation. He finished the season with an 8-5 record, a 1.35 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 106 innings pitched

This season he’s been counted to be a mainstay in the Phillies starting rotation.

But is that asking too much of a pitcher with 15 career big league starts.

Suarez got off to a slow start in spring training because visa issues prevented him from entering the country for the start of camp.

But he gave fans a reason for optimism Wednesday when he a perfect 3 2/3 innings in the final spring training game of the year against the Tampa Bay Rays.

