Raneen Rehani

Community/school activities Equity in Civic Youth Fellowship; vice president of high school Multicultural Club; senior ambassador
Post-high school plans Stockton University, major in political science.
Career goals FBI
What made you pursue leadership through politics?The reason I got involved politically is due to all of the events that occurred over last summer such as the Black Lives Matter movement, and even the election itself. The political divide really struck a nerve within me, especially since I was going to take AP government my senior year. I decided to be on a campaign with Amy Kennedy and get involved, which pushed me to become involved with my Equity in Civics education fellowship, which further led me to be understanding and open-minded of not only going and volunteering such as food and clothing drives but also doing it in a political view as well.
How does it feel to be one of 22 students to be selected for the Equity in Civics Youth Fellowship?I was honestly shocked; I didn’t know what set me apart from the other students who applied for the fellowship. I saw that this was my chance to make a change in my own community because New Jersey does not have a civics requirement, which is upsetting to me because I never had a civics education in general. Being chosen I saw my opportunity to not only make a change in the fellowship but bring the change where it’s needed here in New Jersey.
What is your motivation to help people?My motivation is that students aren’t heard. It’s really upsetting to me when students’ voices and opinions aren’t understood or accepted because there’s a stigma around it. There are stereotypes that students are dumb or students aren’t intelligent enough to give opinions that matter. The only opinions that do matter are the adults that regulate schools or communities or even politicians in our community, they think their opinion is what matters. In reality, we are the generation that is going to take a hold of this; if it’s not today it’s going to be tomorrow.
— Adriana Alfaro