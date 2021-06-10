Raneen Rehani

What made you pursue leadership through politics?The reason I got involved politically is due to all of the events that occurred over last summer such as the Black Lives Matter movement, and even the election itself. The political divide really struck a nerve within me, especially since I was going to take AP government my senior year. I decided to be on a campaign with Amy Kennedy and get involved, which pushed me to become involved with my Equity in Civics education fellowship, which further led me to be understanding and open-minded of not only going and volunteering such as food and clothing drives but also doing it in a political view as well.