Rancocas Valley 55, Ocean City 30

RV sank five 3-pointers in the second quarter to build a 10-point halftime lead. The Red Devils finished the game 10 of 19 from beyond the arc.
Giani Blango and Kahdir Linson each scored 11 for Rancocas Valley.
Dylan Schlatter scored 10 for Ocean City.
Rancocas Valley 6 21 13 15 - 55
Ocean City 9 8 5 8 - 30
RV-Williams 5, Blango 11, Ross 6, Catanzariti 6, Orendac 6, McArthur 11, Linson 1, Bandele 1, Dineen 8
OC-Gunnels 2, Schlater 10, Randles 2, Chevere 2, Sakers 2, Salugta 2, Korriannis 2, Lonergan 5
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.