Rancocas Valley 55, Ocean City 30
RV sank five 3-pointers in the second quarter to build a 10-point halftime lead. The Red Devils finished the game 10 of 19 from beyond the arc.

Giani Blango and Kahdir Linson each scored 11 for Rancocas Valley.

Dylan Schlatter scored 10 for Ocean City.

Rancocas Valley 6 21 13 15 - 55

Ocean City 9 8 5 8 - 30

RV-Williams 5, Blango 11, Ross 6, Catanzariti 6, Orendac 6, McArthur 11, Linson 1, Bandele 1, Dineen 8

OC-Gunnels 2, Schlater 10, Randles 2, Chevere 2, Sakers 2, Salugta 2, Korriannis 2, Lonergan 5

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
