GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Rams Head Inn is getting a fresh start.

The Rams Head has been sold, according to Richard Baehrle, a realtor with a local Berkshire Hathaway branch.

Baehrle shared the news on his Facebook page on Sunday, standing beside the restaurant, which has been closed since 2019.

"This (Inn) was four days away from being demolished, and we're going to resurrect it," Baehrle said.

A notice of sale was not on file in the Atlantic County Clerk's Office on Monday.

The Rams Inn closed indefinitely in 2019 due to what the then-owners said was sprinkler issues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.