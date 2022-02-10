 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It may not be the most traditional spot to spend Valentine’s Day, but then again not much is traditional about Rainforest Café. Expect animatronic gorillas and lush vegetation as well as the occasional indoor rainstorm – it’s all part of the fun at this heavily themed eatery. If you are looking for a laid back yet unique Valentine’s option, Rainforest will offer their “Romance in the Rainforest” prix-fixe menu from Friday to Monday, Feb. 11 to 14. Highlights include a Caesar salad, chicken fajitas and key lime pie for dessert. This three course dinner can be had for $70 per couple. Rainforest Café is located at 2201 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to RainforestCafe.com.

