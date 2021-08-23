Rainfall severe north of the Raritan River

Flooding on the major waterways of the Passaic, Raritan and Pequannock Rivers in the northern half of the state has some towns underwater Monday.

A widespread four to eight inches of rain fell in nearly every town north of the Raritan River, which runs from roughly Perth Amboy to Somerville, with branches to the north and south.

In Ringwood, Passaic County, 7.84 inches of rain fell, while 8.51 inches fell in Franklin Township, Hunterdon County and 8.66 inches of rain fell in Jamesburg, Middlesex County, where flood waters reached the town.

With additional showers and storms expected Monday afternoon, these totals may even increase.

