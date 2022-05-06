 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rain

Areas of stream and creek flooding will be possible during the weekend.

Futurecast.JPG

The heaviest rain will be behind us on Saturday morning. Still, periods of rain will be present as we remain north of the warm front, the wetter side. Effectively, it's going to be a washout. Yes, there will be dry time, but hard to say when and it won't be for that long. 

Saturday 4PM.JPG

By midnight Saturday night, our dry periods will expand as low pressure moves off the Virginia coast. Mother's Day morning will likely be half wet and half dry. Then, we'll be mostly dry for the afternoon, especially if you're in near the New Jersey Turnpike. For the shore, still count on showers at times. Between 9 p.m. and midnight Sunday night, the rain will be gone. 

Sunday 9AM.JPG

Rainfall totals through Sunday evening will be between a half inch and an inch of rain. Northern Ocean County will likely see more of 1.50 inches. 

Forecast Rainfall.JPG

This total is between Friday afternoon to Sunday afternoon.

 

No additional rain is then expected until possibly Thursday or Friday, when that low pressure comes back ashore. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
