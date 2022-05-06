Areas of stream and creek flooding will be possible during the weekend.

The heaviest rain will be behind us on Saturday morning. Still, periods of rain will be present as we remain north of the warm front, the wetter side. Effectively, it's going to be a washout. Yes, there will be dry time, but hard to say when and it won't be for that long.

By midnight Saturday night, our dry periods will expand as low pressure moves off the Virginia coast. Mother's Day morning will likely be half wet and half dry. Then, we'll be mostly dry for the afternoon, especially if you're in near the New Jersey Turnpike. For the shore, still count on showers at times. Between 9 p.m. and midnight Sunday night, the rain will be gone.

Rainfall totals through Sunday evening will be between a half inch and an inch of rain. Northern Ocean County will likely see more of 1.50 inches.

No additional rain is then expected until possibly Thursday or Friday, when that low pressure comes back ashore.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

