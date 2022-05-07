Some additional flooding of streams and creeks will be possible Sunday.

This is the positive news for the day. Rain will very slowly end across the region Sunday. It's likely that Hammonton and Manchester Township are dry by mid-morning. Cape May, on the other hand, won't dry out until sunset.

It's not a washout anywhere, but with a wet ground already and the whipping winds, outdoor events will not be great to have. Brunch inside with mom is the move (Happy Mother's Day to all the moms reading this).

Expect an additional 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain in Cumberland and Cape May counties. Meanwhile, expect an additional 0.10 to 0.25 inches in Atlantic and Ocean counties.

After Sunday, it'll be dry at least until Thursday.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.