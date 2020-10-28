Rain: Flood watch cancelled, more rain to come, though

6:20 p.m. update: The flood watch has been cancelled by the National Weather Service. Between 1.50 to 3.00 inches of rain has fallen, but flooding issues have been very limited. Rain will taper off by 7 p.m. everywhere. However, rain will return later Thursday night.
The flood watch covers the potential for roadways, stream and creek flooding. However, it will not be ruled out that those along the Maurice River may see flooding on Friday or Saturday.
The watch covers the remnants of Zeta, which will be the first of the two storms to move in between Thursday and Friday.
A steady rain has fallen all morning. The hopes for a stationary front to set up in South Jersey, limiting some of the afternoon rain, has diminished. Therefore, expect a soaking rain all throughout the day. Take it slow driving and do not drive through flooded waters.
After 6 to 7 p.m. everywhere will get lulls in the activity as we sit in between the departing remnants of Zeta and another low pressure system to come. This is where the flood watch ends.
After midnight Thursday night, though the second storm system will pass to the south. Expect, steady rain to begin between 2 and 4 a.m. Friday. Rain will be steady through the morning commute, but then turns showery after 9 or 10 a.m.
Rain showers will end between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, from west to east. When you combine the rain from the two storms, between 2 and 4 inches of rain will be likely. Totals will increase as you move from south to north.
