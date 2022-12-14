Rain and wind are the biggest storm threats

Areas of flooding rain and damaging winds, primilarly east of the Garden State Parkway, are the main concerns.
The worst of the conditions will be between 5 p.m. to midnight, when both the heaviest rain and strongest winds combine.
To a lesser extent, minor stage coastal flooding will be an issue on the susceptible roads near the bays during the Friday early morning and early afternoon high tides. Rain will exaggerate those problems.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
