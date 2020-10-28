Rain: A flood watch is in effect, with 1.5 to 3 inches of rain likely

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has put all of South Jersey in a flood watch from 6 a.m. Thursday through midnight Friday.

The flood watch covers the potential for roadways, stream and creek flooding. However, it will not be ruled out that those along the Maurice River may see flooding on Friday or Saturday.

The watch covers the remnants of Zeta, which will be the first of the two storms to move in Thursday.

Showers will begin between 1 and 3 a.m. Thursday, quickly turning steady. Rain will be heavy within this period, bringing areas of roadway flooding. From about 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., I’m looking for lulls in the activity, especially in Cape May County. A stationary front will sit somewhere between Cape May and Atlantic City. To the south of there, expect it to be warmer (highs are generally in the mid-60s but it could hit 70 in these spots) and drier during this time. Everywhere else will still be raining steadily.

That front will sink south after about 3 p.m. and expect heavy rain into the evening as the center of our first low pressure system (Zeta’s remnants) move over or near Cape May County. Take it slow driving.