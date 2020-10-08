Radio town hall meeting on opioids, prevention to be held Tuesday

Atlantic County and Atlantic Prevention Resources will be hosting a Radio Town Hall Meeting to discuss opioids and prevention, treatment and recovery efforts in the community. The Radio Town Hall will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. on WPG Talk Radio 1450 AM and 95.5 FM.

Speakers include Chief Bruce DeShields from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Angela Conover of Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey, Scott Gras fo the AtlantiCare Star Program and Laurie Smith of Atlantic Prevention Resources. The event will be moderated by Robert Zlotnick, executive director of Atlantic Prevention Resources and Harry Hurley of WPG Talk Radio.

In 2018, about 10.3 million people 12 years or older misused opioids in the past year, according to SAMHSA’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health. About 2.1 million people 12 years or older had an opioid use disorder.

To attend the Radio Town Hall Meeting click on the following link https://wpgtalkradio.com/and then click “Listen Now” on the top right of the page. Listeners can call in with questions and comments by dialing 609-407-1450.

