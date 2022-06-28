 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racheli Levy-Smith

Racheli Levy-Smith headshot

Levy-Smith

Ocean City

The senior scored 32 goals and added 21 assists for 53 points. She also had 77 draw controls and 23 forced turnovers. She has been one of the main leaders for Ocean City, scoring 74 goals to go with 39 assists in the last two years. Levy-Smith will play at NCAA Division I Holy Cross.

