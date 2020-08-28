Qwahsin Townsel, St. Joseph

RB/LB

Townsel led the Wildcats to a 12-0 record and the state Non-Public II title. He rushed 236 times for 1,616 yards and 31 touchdowns. Townsel also made 49 tackles, nine of them for losses.

