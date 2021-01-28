 Skip to main content
Quinn and Baker lead Barnegat
Quinn and Baker lead Barnegat

Barnegat improved to 2-0 with a 57-35 win over Pinelands Regional.

Tyler Quinn scored 14 points for the winners. Jaxon Baker added 11.

Pinelands Regional 8 5 7 15 – 35

Barnegat 17 14 15 11 – 57

PL – Kline 8, Jenkins 3, Duelly 1, O’Rourke 11, Barreau 5, Cyphert 4, Skeie 3,

BARN – Davis 12, Kreudl 2, Armstrong 9, Terry 2, Vernieri 5, Baker 11, Gordon 2, Quinn 14

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
