Quinn and Baker lead Barnegat

Barnegat improved to 2-0 with a 57-35 win over Pinelands Regional.
Tyler Quinn scored 14 points for the winners. Jaxon Baker added 11.
Pinelands Regional 8 5 7 15 – 35
Barnegat 17 14 15 11 – 57
PL – Kline 8, Jenkins 3, Duelly 1, O’Rourke 11, Barreau 5, Cyphert 4, Skeie 3,
BARN – Davis 12, Kreudl 2, Armstrong 9, Terry 2, Vernieri 5, Baker 11, Gordon 2, Quinn 14
