Quick look at what to expect from here on out

Rain will be around for Sunday, especially during the afternoon. Coastal flooding will be present with the afternoon high tide. Winds will be stiff Sunday p.m. into the night from the northeast. Isolated power outages and wind damage at the shore threaten.

Monday will be windy from the northeast as well, just as strong as Sunday. Rain will steadiest and heaviest near Cape May. Moderate stage coastal flooding is likely in many places during the afternoon, save the Delaware Bayshore.

Tuesday will see hit or miss showers. Winds will be breezy from the northeast, though weakening from Sunday and Monday. Minor stage tidal flooding will be present for the late afternoon into the evening.

The sun will finally come out on Wednesday, which will be dry. Winds will be breezy from the north. It will be the last day of coastal flooding.