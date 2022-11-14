Quick fix2
CAPE MAY POINT — Dennis Flanagan of West Cape May often photographs the wildlife and nature found along the Jersey cape, so when he heard from…
Election Day totals as of 11 a.m. Wednesday. Totals do not include vote by mail and early voting. All results are unofficial.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Authorities are looking for a woman caught on surveillance video hanging three stuffed dolls from nooses near a political si…
He was worth $16 billion on Monday. By Friday, the value of his assets was zero. Here's how it happened.
The numbers for a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn following a delay and players were awaiting the announcement of a possible winner.
Three-term Democratic Atlantic County Commissioner Ernest Coursey, of Atlantic City, won reelection Tuesday despite redistricting having made …
MIDDLETOWN — The Mainland Regional High School football team played its best second half of the season Friday night.
WILDWOOD — “It’s starting to be a dangerous situation out here,” a man warned. He told the 911 dispatcher he was calling from Hand and Park av…
Linwood voters appear to have narrowly rejected spending $2.6 million on new lighting and artificial turf at Memorial Park, once vote-by-mail …
Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew claimed victory Tuesday night for reelection, as he was leading with almost 58% of the vote in the 2nd Cong…
