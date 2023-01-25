Quick Fix: Shrimp Sliders feature flavorful sauce

SHRIMP SLIDERS

Servings: 2

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise

2 scallions, thinly sliced or chopped

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

4 whole wheat slider (mini hamburger) rolls

1 tablespoon butter

3 sliced garlic cloves

3/4 pound peeled and deveined shrimp

2 teaspoons Old Bay seasoning

4 lettuce leaves

DIRECTIONS

Mix the mayonnaise, scallions and mustard together in a small bowl and set aside. Open the slider rolls and toast them in a toaster oven or under the broiler. Place 2 rolls each on two dinner plates next to the potato salad. Heat the butter and garlic in a medium size nonstick skillet for 1 minute. Add the shrimp and saute 3 minutes or until they turn pink. Sprinkle with the Old Bay seasoning. Place a lettuce leaf on the bottom half of the slider rolls. Divide the shrimp into 4 portions and place on the lettuce leaves. Spread the mayonnaise mixture on the top half of the buns and place them on the shrimp.