Quick Fix: Shrimp Sliders feature flavorful sauce

Shrimp sauteed in garlicky butter fills these little mini burger rolls. A sauce of mayonnaise, mustard, scallions and some Old Bay seasoning is spread on the rolls. Old Bay is a blend of herbs and spices, usually celery salt, red and black pepper and paprika. It’s mostly used to season shellfish.
For the Quick Potato Salad, I doctored up deli potato salad with some sliced carrots and chopped chives.
Helpful Hints:
— You can substitute Old Bay seasoning with some paprika, salt and pepper.
— You can use any type of lettuce.
— Buy peeled and deveined shrimp.
Countdown:
— Make potato salad and set aside.
— Mix the mayonnaise, scallions and mustard together in a small bowl and set aside.
— Toast the slider rolls.
— Saute the shrimp and assemble the sliders.
Shopping List:
To buy: 1 jar reduced-fat mayonnaise, 1 jar Dijon mustard, 1 bunch scallions, 1 head lettuce, 1 container Old Bay seasoning, 1 package whole wheat slider rolls, 3/4 pound peeled and deveined shrimp, 1 small container deli potato salad, 1 package carrots and one bunch chives.
Staples: butter, garlic.