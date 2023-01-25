 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Quick Fix: Shrimp Sliders feature flavorful sauce

Shrimp Sliders and Quick Potato Salad. (Linda Gassenheimer/TNS)

 Linda Gassenheimer

Shrimp sauteed in garlicky butter fills these little mini burger rolls. A sauce of mayonnaise, mustard, scallions and some Old Bay seasoning is spread on the rolls. Old Bay is a blend of herbs and spices, usually celery salt, red and black pepper and paprika. It’s mostly used to season shellfish.

For the Quick Potato Salad, I doctored up deli potato salad with some sliced carrots and chopped chives.

Helpful Hints:

— You can substitute Old Bay seasoning with some paprika, salt and pepper.

— You can use any type of lettuce.

— Buy peeled and deveined shrimp.

Countdown:

— Make potato salad and set aside.

— Mix the mayonnaise, scallions and mustard together in a small bowl and set aside.

— Toast the slider rolls.

— Saute the shrimp and assemble the sliders.

Shopping List:

To buy: 1 jar reduced-fat mayonnaise, 1 jar Dijon mustard, 1 bunch scallions, 1 head lettuce, 1 container Old Bay seasoning, 1 package whole wheat slider rolls, 3/4 pound peeled and deveined shrimp, 1 small container deli potato salad, 1 package carrots and one bunch chives.

Staples: butter, garlic.

SHRIMP SLIDERS

Servings: 2

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise

2 scallions, thinly sliced or chopped

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

4 whole wheat slider (mini hamburger) rolls

1 tablespoon butter

3 sliced garlic cloves

3/4 pound peeled and deveined shrimp

2 teaspoons Old Bay seasoning

4 lettuce leaves

DIRECTIONS

Mix the mayonnaise, scallions and mustard together in a small bowl and set aside. Open the slider rolls and toast them in a toaster oven or under the broiler. Place 2 rolls each on two dinner plates next to the potato salad. Heat the butter and garlic in a medium size nonstick skillet for 1 minute. Add the shrimp and saute 3 minutes or until they turn pink. Sprinkle with the Old Bay seasoning. Place a lettuce leaf on the bottom half of the slider rolls. Divide the shrimp into 4 portions and place on the lettuce leaves. Spread the mayonnaise mixture on the top half of the buns and place them on the shrimp.

QUICK POTATO SALAD

Servings: 2

INGREDIENTS

1 cup deli potato salad

1/4 cup sliced carrots

2 tablespoons chopped chives

DIRECTIONS

Place potato salad in a bowl. Add the celery and chives. Mix well.

