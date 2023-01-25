Quick Fix: Honey Stir-Fried Chicken makes a sweet, crisp meal

Honey brings a sweet taste to this stir-fried chicken. I like crisp stir-fries (not steamed), and TV chef Martin Yan gave me some tips. He said it’s important to let the ingredients sit for about a minute when added to the hot wok before tossing them. This allows the wok to regain its heat after the cold ingredients have been added.
A small amount of dry sherry is called for in the chicken recipe. If you don’t have sherry on hand, use an extra teaspoon of soy sauce and rice vinegar and add a teaspoon of sugar to the marinade. You can also buy small bottles or splits of sherry at most liquor stores.
Helpful Hints:
— You can use white vinegar diluted with a little water instead of rice vinegar.
— You can find minced garlic in the produce section of the market.
— For easy stir-frying, place all the prepared ingredients on a cutting board or plate in order of use. You won't have to look at the recipe once you start to cook.
— Make sure your wok is very hot before adding the ingredients. You can use a large skillet instead of a wok.
Countdown:
— Place a large pot of water for the noodles to boil.
— Prepare all the ingredients.
— Cook noodles.
— Make stir-fry.
Shopping List:
To buy: 3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast, 1 bottle reduced-sodium soy sauce, 1 bottle rice vinegar, 1 small bottle or split dry sherry, 1 container minced garlic, 1 bottle honey, 1 bottle sesame oil, 1 onion, 1 red bell pepper, 1 small bok choy, 1 container corn starch and1 box angel hair pasta.
Staples: salt and black peppercorns.