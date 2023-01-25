Quick Fix: Honey Stir-Fried Chicken makes a sweet, crisp meal

HONEY STIR-FRIED CHICKEN

Servings: 2

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

2 tablespoons dry sherry

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 tablespoon honey

3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast cut into 1/2-inch slices

2 teaspoons sesame oil

1 cup sliced onion

1 cup sliced red bell pepper

2 cups sliced bok choy (white part and leaves)

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon water

DIRECTIONS

Mix soy sauce, vinegar, sherry, garlic and honey together in a bowl. Add chicken and let marinate while you prepare the other ingredients.

Heat a wok or skillet over high heat and add sesame oil. Remove chicken from marinade and reserve liquid. Add chicken to the wok and stir-fry 2 minutes. Remove to a plate. Add onion, red bell pepper and bok choy. Stir-fry 2 minutes. Mix the cornstarch with 1 tablespoon water together and add to reserved marinade. Add marinade and chicken to the wok and stir-fry 2 minutes with the vegetables. Remove from heat.