Very sadly my longtime friend and renowned curry expert Raghavan Iyer passed away shortly after I interviewed him about his new book, "On the Curry Trail." I feel privileged to have known him for so many years and have great admiration for his work.

After our chat, I was hungry for a quick curry dinner. One of his points was that he made his own curry powder mixture. I asked him about using prepared curry powder from the market, and he gave his OK. But he said it’s important to make sure the bottle is new for maximum flavor. I’ve adapted one of his recipes for this easy dinner. By the way, you can make the dinner in advance or make extra for another meal. It tastes great the next day.

Using microwaveable brown rice helps speed the preparation.

Helpful Hints:

— You can use madras curry powder instead of curry powder. It will bring more heat to the dish.

— You can use broccoli, peas or green beans instead of snow peas.

— You can use 4 garlic cloves instead of minced garlic.

Countdown:

— Prepare ingredients.

— Make microwaveable brown rice.

— Make the curry.

Shopping List:

To buy: 1 package microwaveable brown rice, 3/4 pound boneless skinless chicken thighs, 1 red bell pepper, 1 jar minced garlic, 1 bottle curry powder, 1 can reduced-sodium diced tomatoes, 1 can lite coconut milk, 6 ounces snow peas, 1 box raisins and one bag unsweetened coconut.

Staples: canola oil, onion, salt and black peppercorns.