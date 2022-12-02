Quick Fix: Coconut-Crusted Shrimp bakes in only 10 minutes

Crispy coconut flavors these shrimp for a tasty quick dinner. My husband wanted to have some coconut-crusted shrimp and I wanted to bake them rather than fry them. Mixing coconut and panko breadcrumbs with a little oil was the answer. The mixture coated the shrimp, and they baked in only 10 minutes. One secret to make sure both sides are cooked without needing to turn the shrimp over is to place the baking tray in the oven while it preheats. The shrimp will cook on the bottom side this way.
Helpful Hints (format as subhed)
• You can use any type of noodles can be used for the Sesame Noodles recipe.
• Press the coconut mixture into the shrimp to make sure they are coated.
Countdown (format as subhed)
• Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and place the foil-lined baking sheet in the oven while it preheats.
• Place a large saucepan filled with water on to boil for the noodles.
• Prepare the ingredients.
• Make the shrimp and bake.
• Boil the noodles and complete the dish.
Shopping List (format as subhed)
To buy: ¾ pound large shrimp peeled tail on, 1 package sweet coconut flakes, 1 container panko breadcrumbs, 1 can vegetable oil spray, 1 bottle sesame oil, 1 jar apricot jam, 1 small bottle Dijon mustard, 1 small bottle hot pepper sauce, 1 package egg noodles, 1 bunch scallions, 1 container cherry tomatoes, 1 cucumber.
Staples: canola oil, salt and black peppercorns.