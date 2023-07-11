When I think of summer, steak and corn on the cob pop into my mind. But with the hot weather I don’t want to spend a lot of time outside by a hot grill. So I created this dinner cooked inside with barbecue flavors done in minutes. I use outside skirt steak. It is softer than inside skirt steak, which can be tough. Look for it in the market or ask the butcher if they have any. Instead of waiting for water to boil for the corn on the cob, I cook it in the microwave oven. It takes 5 minutes.
I use a stovetop grill for the steak, but you can also make the steak in a skillet. Just follow the timing directions and use a meat thermometer.
Helpful hints
• You can use any type of quick cooking steak.
• You can use any type of barbecue sauce.
• You can use any type of salad greens.
Countdown
• Assemble ingredients.
• Microwave the corn and set aside.
• Grill the steak.
• Assemble the salad.
• Finish the meal.
Shopping List
To buy: 2 ears of corn, ¾ pound grass fed outside skirt steak, 1 container salad leaves, 1 tomato, 1 bottle reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing and 1 bottle no-sugar-added barbecue sauce.
Staples: butter, salt and black peppercorns.