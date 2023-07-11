EASY BARBECUED STEAK AND CORN ON THE COB

Makes: 2 servings

INGREDIENTS

2 ears corn on the cob

¾ pound grass fed outside skirt steak

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 cups mixed salad leaves

1 cup tomato cubes

2 tablespoons reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing

1 tablespoon butter

¼ cup no-sugar-added barbecue sauce

DIRECTIONS

Husk the corn and wrap each one in plastic wrap. Microwave corn on high for 5 minutes. Remove from microwave oven and set aside. They will be hot. Use tongs or a large spoon and fork. Remove visible fat from the steak. Heat a stovetop grill or skillet over medium-high heat. Add steak and grill for 2 minutes and turn.

Grill the second side for 2 minutes for a 1-inch-thick piece add 2 to 3 minutes longer for medium well done. A meat thermometer should read 125 to 130 degrees for rare, 130 to 135 for medium rare, 145 for medium well done. Place on a cutting board and add salt and pepper to taste.

Let the steak rest while you arrange the salad leaves on two dinner plates. Cut tomatoes into 1-inch cubes. Add to the salad leaves. Drizzle dressing over the leaves. Carve the steak diagonally against the grain. Divide into two portions and place on the plates. Spoon the barbecue sauce over the steak. Remove the plastic wrap from the corn and place one on each plate. Spread the butter over the corn.