Quick facts about Rutgers-Notre Dame matchup in NCAA First Four

Rutgers notes: The Scarlet Knights made the tourney for the second season in a row. ... Fourth-place finish in the Big Ten was its best conference showing since it won the A-10 in the 1990-91 season. ... Burnished its NCAA credentials with wins over five ranked teams: No. 1 Purdue in December and in consecutive games in February against No. 13 Michigan State, No. 16 Ohio State, No. 14 Wisconsin and No. 12 Illinois. ... Caleb McConnell, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, leads the conference with 69 steals (tied for 14th in the nation) and an average of 2.23 per game. ... Ron Harper Jr. averages a team-high 15.6 ppg.