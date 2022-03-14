Quick facts about Rutgers-Notre Dame matchup in NCAA First Four

Records: Rutgers (18-13, 12-8 Big Ten), Notre Dame (22-10, 15-5 ACC)
At stake: Winner will play No. 6 Alabama at 4:15 pm. Friday.
Coaches: Rutgers' Steve Pikiell (290-246 overall in 17 seasons; 98-90 in six seasons with Scarlet Knights); Notre Dame's Mike Brey (569-310 in 27 seasons overall; 470-258 in 22 seasons with Fighting Irish)
When: Approx. 9:10 p.m. Wednesday
Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
TV: TruTV
Announcers: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play); Steve Lavin (analyst), Avery Johnson and Jon Rothstein (reporters)
Series history: Notre Dame leads 20-13, including three in a row and 9-2 since 2006.
Rutgers notes: The Scarlet Knights made the tourney for the second season in a row. ... Fourth-place finish in the Big Ten was its best conference showing since it won the A-10 in the 1990-91 season. ... Burnished its NCAA credentials with wins over five ranked teams: No. 1 Purdue in December and in consecutive games in February against No. 13 Michigan State, No. 16 Ohio State, No. 14 Wisconsin and No. 12 Illinois. ... Caleb McConnell, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, leads the conference with 69 steals (tied for 14th in the nation) and an average of 2.23 per game. ... Ron Harper Jr. averages a team-high 15.6 ppg.
Notre Dame notes: Blake Wesley (14.6 ppg) and Dane Goodwin (13.9 ppg) are the Fighting Irish's top scorers. ... Top rebounder is Paul Atkins Jr. (7.0 ppg). ... Boosted its NCAA case with a victory over Kentucky, which is a No. 2 seed. ... In the tournament for the 37th time but first since 2017. ... Team is second in the nation with 12.9 fouls per game.