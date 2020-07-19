VOORHEES, NJ - SEPTEMBER 12: Jakub Voracek of the Philadelphia Flyers poses for his official headshot for the 2019-2020 season on September 12, 2019 at the Virtua Flyers Skate Zone in Voorhees, New Jersey. (Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Jakub Voracek