Jake Voracek, the Philadelphia Flyers' top-line right winger, missed the team's first intrasquad scrimmage of Training Camp II on Saturday in Voorhees for an undisclosed reason.
Maybe he's injured. Maybe he has the coronavirus. Maybe he's been exposed to someone who has the virus.
No one on the Flyers is allowed to say because of privacy issues that the NHL and the players' association have established as the season tries to restart.
Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher, in a statement, said Voracek was "unable to participate" in the scrimmage.
After the scrimmage -- Team Black, with Brian Elliott as its goaltender, defeated Team Orange (Carter Hart's squad), 3-2 -- coach Alain Vigneault said he wasn't permitted to add anything to Fletcher's statement.
Forward Scott Laughton said he had "no concern" about Voracek's status. "We've got lots of time until Toronto," Laughton said about the hub city where the Flyers will restart their season next month.
The Flyers don't play a real game until Aug. 2 against Boston in Toronto; it's part of a round-robin tournament that will determine the Eastern Conference's top four seeds.
The Bruins are also missing one of their top players, David Pastrnak. Pastrnak's agent, J.P. Barry, told The Athletic that the winger was being quarantined because he was near someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. So far, Pastrnak, who had 48 goals this season, has tested negative, the agent said.
Meanwhile, New York Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich had to leave practice Saturday with an apparent injury. Rangers coach David Quinn said because of the league's secrecy policy, "I'm off the hook."
A similar situation occurred Saturday when Penguins star Sidney Crosby exited his team's intrasquad scrimmage and didn't return.
Since the NHL controls all information during what the league calls Phase 3 (training camp) and Phase 4 (games), teams are not allowed to give injury updates. All they can say is the player was "unfit to play" or "unable to participate."
That may not play well with the gambling websites -- some of which are betting partners with the NHL -- but, for now, that is the league's stance.
"As the league has put forth these rules, we're not allowed to comment," Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan told reporters.
Crosby missed two months of the season and had core-muscle surgery.
If Pittsburgh beats Montreal in a best-of-five play-in series and the Flyers don't advance from their fourth seed in the round-robin tourney, the Pennsylvania rivals would meet in the first-round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
In Saturday's scrimmage, Connor Bunnaman, Travis Konecny and Shayne Gostisbehere scored for the Black in their 3-2 win. Justin Braun and James van Riemsdyk scored for the Orange.
"I definitely liked our intensity," Vigneault said. "The execution and decision-making is going to get better."
"I thought the pace was good," defenseman Travis Sanheim said. "... I think we're going to push harder and work harder as we go along."
Team Orange rotated several players to take Voracek's right-wing spot on the top line.
During the regular season, Voracek had 56 points and led the Flyers with 44 assists; he was second among the team's forwards with a plus-14 rating.
If Voracek remains sidelined, Konecny would probably skate with Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier on the top line.
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing. Mandy Lovett from Allentown, emerges from the swim part of the race before continuing on to the bike portion.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing. Tom Flournoy of Port Republic makes his way to the bike portion of the race as he crosses the finish line of the swim.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing. Linda Anzano of Toms River takes a picture with her phone as her sons Drake and Kent emerge from the water.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing. (l-r) Corinne Larkin of Philadelphia and Andy Larkin of Voorhees are ready at the starting line.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing. Graham Lovett of Allentown, PA, sprints to the water.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing. Mike Cahak of Winchester, VA is next on line to enter the water as the racers enter the lake one by one.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
Temperatures reaching into the 90s did not stop competitors in the Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon and Aquabike event Saturday in Mays Landing. Above, Mike Cahak of Winchester, Virginia, races into the lake. Right, Karen Cummins, of Sparta, pedals on with a smile and a wave. For a photo gallery from the event, to go
. PressofAC.com
Matthew Strabuk /
For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing. Andy Larkin of Voorhees.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing. Karen Cummins of Sparta, NJ.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing. Mari Beth Holland, of Montauk NY.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing. Addisyn Fisher, 11, from Upper Twp. racing in her first race.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing. Barry Handwerger, of Milburn NJ changes from his swim gear to biking.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071920_nws_lenape
On July 18th, the annual Lake Lenape Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike race was held in Mays Landing. George Moore of Egg Harbor Township, helps to keep the riders on track by directing traffic.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.