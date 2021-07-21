Quentin Grimes created a name for himself at Houston after a tough start to his career -- and now could bring that resiliency to the Sixers

However, he went on to average 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 38.4% from the field, including 34% on three-pointers that season. After declaring for the 2019 draft, he withdrew his name before the deadline and transferred to Houston.

Grimes averaged 12.1 points, but only made 32.6% on his three-pointers during the 2019-20 season with the Cougars. This year, however, he showed he could be a solid NBA three-and-D player.

Grimes played a key role on one of the best defensive teams in college basketball. He did a good job of closing out on pull-up shooters and cutting off drives to the basket. The thought is that he'll be able to defend point guards, shooting guards and small forwards in the NBA.

"I feel like I went to the right situation with [Houston] coach [Kelvin] Sampson," Grimes said. "He prepares you for life. He's a super tough coach on you. He's going to hold you accountable every day ...

"Coming in with that mindset every day to come in here and play as hard as I can, it really kind of lets you be able to play freely and play your game."